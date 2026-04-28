Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $208.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $204.92 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Trustmark's conference call:

Record year: Trustmark reported net income of $224.1 million and diluted EPS of $3.70 , the highest in company history.

Trustmark reported net income of and diluted EPS of , the highest in company history. Core banking performance drove continued loan and deposit growth , a strong net interest margin, and maintained solid credit quality.

Core banking performance drove continued , a strong net interest margin, and maintained solid credit quality. Mortgage banking posted increased production and materially improved profitability, and wealth management revenue reached an all-time high .

Mortgage banking posted increased production and materially improved profitability, and wealth management revenue reached an . Management plans to invest in technology to broaden reach, enhance customer experience, and improve efficiency going forward.

Management plans to invest in technology to broaden reach, enhance customer experience, and improve efficiency going forward. Corporate governance matters were approved: all 11 director nominees were elected, advisory approval of executive compensation passed, and Crowe LLP was ratified as auditor.

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Trustmark Stock Up 0.9%

TRMK stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. 386,427 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,730. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Trustmark from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Trustmark from $42.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Brean Capital assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trustmark by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,883,882 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $153,802,000 after buying an additional 316,851 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 152,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 144,567 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 245,602 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 127,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trustmark by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,147 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 119,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services holding company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. Through its principal subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank, the company provides a broad spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services. Trustmark's offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management services, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and credit card processing.

In addition to traditional banking, Trustmark offers trust and wealth management services designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and institutional clients.

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