Trustmark (TRMK) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.98 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.12%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Trustmark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trustmark from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Trustmark from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trustmark

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 452.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 5,538.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services holding company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. Through its principal subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank, the company provides a broad spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services. Trustmark's offerings include deposit accounts, lending solutions, cash management services, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and credit card processing.

In addition to traditional banking, Trustmark offers trust and wealth management services designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and institutional clients.

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