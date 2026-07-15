Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289.48 and last traded at GBX 288.20, with a volume of 623486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRST shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 290 to GBX 305 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 300 to GBX 315 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 375 price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 410 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 351.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRST

Trustpilot Group Stock Down 1.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 211.48. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -269.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Mohammed Anjarwala purchased 220,000 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 per share, with a total value of £574,200. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve. Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

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