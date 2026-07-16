Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Down 10.7% - What's Next?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST - Get Free Report) traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 250.60 and last traded at GBX 259.80. 2,336,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,792,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.80.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRST shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 290 to GBX 305 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 410 price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 300 to GBX 315 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 375 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 351.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRST

Trustpilot Group Trading Down 10.7%

The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 144.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -269.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 212.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mohammed Anjarwala acquired 220,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 per share, with a total value of £574,200. 13.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve. Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trustpilot Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trustpilot Group wasn't on the list.

While Trustpilot Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here