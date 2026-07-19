TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TScan Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. TScan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,360.61% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging its proprietary T-Scan platform, the company seeks to identify high-affinity TCRs that recognize intracellular tumor antigens presented on the surface of cancer cells. TScan's approach aims to broaden the reach of immunotherapy beyond current targets by unlocking a wider array of cancer-associated proteins.

The company's pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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