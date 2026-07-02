TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Down 8.8% - Time to Sell?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $166.00 and last traded at $163.8270. Approximately 434,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,554,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.70.

Get TTM Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Trading Down 13.5%

The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 84.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.TTM Technologies's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 9,856 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $2,067,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,022,426.40. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,881,066.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,654.20. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company's stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,858 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TTM Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TTM Technologies wasn't on the list.

While TTM Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here