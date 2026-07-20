TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Trading Up 5.2% - Still a Buy?

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.34 and last traded at $138.8670. Approximately 368,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,541,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.00.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

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TTM Technologies Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 2.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 2,874 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $600,493.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 210,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,009,867.96. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 3,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $703,500.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,240,160.94. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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