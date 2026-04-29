TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.5 million.

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TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,442,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,159. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.11%.TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price target on TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TTM Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,683,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,651.30. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock worth $10,412,586. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about TTM Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped estimates: TTMI reported $0.75 EPS vs. $0.66 consensus and revenue of $845.98M vs. $789.84M expected — a clear beat that signals underlying demand strength. Q1 Press Release

Q1 results topped estimates: TTMI reported $0.75 EPS vs. $0.66 consensus and revenue of $845.98M vs. $789.84M expected — a clear beat that signals underlying demand strength. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive Q2 guidance: management raised Q2 EPS to $0.820–$0.880 (Street 0.720) and revenue to $930–$970M (Street ~$820.5M), implying continued top‑line momentum and margin improvement. (Guidance is the primary near‑term catalyst.)

Aggressive Q2 guidance: management raised Q2 EPS to $0.820–$0.880 (Street 0.720) and revenue to $930–$970M (Street ~$820.5M), implying continued top‑line momentum and margin improvement. (Guidance is the primary near‑term catalyst.) Positive Sentiment: Large defense/order backlog narrative: media coverage highlights a ~$1.6B defense backlog and broad multi‑industry orders that have driven a ~600% year performance, supporting the growth story and investor enthusiasm. GlobeNewsWire Q1 Release

Large defense/order backlog narrative: media coverage highlights a ~$1.6B defense backlog and broad multi‑industry orders that have driven a ~600% year performance, supporting the growth story and investor enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage moves: at least one outlet reported a raised price target (~10% increase to ~$137), reflecting analyst repricing after results — supportive but already reflected in the rally. Price Target Note

Analyst/coverage moves: at least one outlet reported a raised price target (~10% increase to ~$137), reflecting analyst repricing after results — supportive but already reflected in the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available: the company published its press release and slide deck for Q1, useful for modeling (see company slides). Q1 Slide Deck

Investor materials available: the company published its press release and slide deck for Q1, useful for modeling (see company slides). Negative Sentiment: Valuation and timing questions: several pieces ask whether it's "too late" after the large run‑up — potential headwinds from profit‑taking or rotation away from high‑momentum names could pressure the stock despite strong fundamentals. Is It Too Late? (Yahoo)

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,980,091 shares of the technology company's stock worth $343,626,000 after acquiring an additional 166,188 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,066,000 after buying an additional 2,260,035 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $176,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TTM Technologies by 575.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company's stock worth $105,490,000 after buying an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,989,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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