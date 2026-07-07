TTM Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 9,985 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 287% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,582 call options.

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TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.72. 1,414,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $223.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 2.10.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 3,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $703,500.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,240,160.94. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $638,520.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 71,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,015,682.04. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $176,376,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 127.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 2,699,494 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,320 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $295,066,000 after buying an additional 2,260,035 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 575.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $105,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,394 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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