Tufan Erginbilgic Sells 3,855 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 3,855 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,137, for a total transaction of £43,831.35.

Tufan Erginbilgic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Tufan Erginbilgic sold 4,155 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,314, for a total value of £54,596.70.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.1%

RR stock traded up GBX 1 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,130.40. 9,716,293 shares of the company's stock were exchanged. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 196.45 and a 1-year high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,246.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,191.05.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 29.55 EPS for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a return on equity of 227.54% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,530 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,290 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,080 to GBX 1,250 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,500 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 1,386.20.

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Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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