TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

HURA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TuHURA Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on TuHURA Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuHURA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,133 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company's stock.

TuHURA Biosciences Price Performance

HURA traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 497,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,891. TuHURA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $208.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Key Headlines Impacting TuHURA Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting TuHURA Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen upgraded TuHURA to a "Hold," a change in third‑party sentiment that can attract marginal buyers and reduce selling pressure. Article Title

Wall Street Zen upgraded TuHURA to a "Hold," a change in third‑party sentiment that can attract marginal buyers and reduce selling pressure. Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Markets materially raised its multi‑year EPS outlook: FY2026 to ($0.38) from ($0.59), FY2027 to ($0.36) from ($0.58) and FY2028 to ($0.30) (up from $0.44 prior). The firm also published quarterly loss estimates Q1 2026: ($0.10 ; Q2–Q4 2026: ($0.09) each), signaling expectations of improving (smaller) losses. Improved analyst forecasts often support near‑term share gains. Article Title

Brookline Capital Markets materially raised its multi‑year EPS outlook: FY2026 to ($0.38) from ($0.59), FY2027 to ($0.36) from ($0.58) and FY2028 to ($0.30) (up from $0.44 prior). The firm also published quarterly loss estimates ; Q2–Q4 2026: ($0.09) each), signaling expectations of improving (smaller) losses. Improved analyst forecasts often support near‑term share gains. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also raised its EPS outlook for FY2026 (to ($0.48) from ($0.55)) and for FY2027 (to ($0.51) from ($0.58)), reinforcing the narrative of narrowing losses versus prior forecasts. Article Title

Zacks Research also raised its EPS outlook for FY2026 (to ($0.48) from ($0.55)) and for FY2027 (to ($0.51) from ($0.58)), reinforcing the narrative of narrowing losses versus prior forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst updates also include specific quarterly EPS projections showing continued negative EPS through 2026; while forecasts improved, they still reflect ongoing losses — important context for valuation and cash‑burn expectations. Article Title

The analyst updates also include specific quarterly EPS projections showing continued negative EPS through 2026; while forecasts improved, they still reflect ongoing losses — important context for valuation and cash‑burn expectations. Negative Sentiment: Recent reported results (latest quarter) missed consensus by $0.01 (EPS of ($0.13) vs. ($0.12)), underscoring execution risk and the company’s continued unprofitability — a factor that can cap upside until more definitive clinical or commercial milestones are achieved. Article Title

About TuHURA Biosciences

TuHURA Biosciences is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics using high‐dimensional proteomics. The company's core mission is to translate complex protein signatures into actionable drug targets across a range of disease areas. By integrating proteomic data with advanced computational analytics, TuHURA aims to bridge the gap between molecular disease understanding and the development of first‐in‐class therapies.

At the heart of TuHURA's approach is its proprietary platform, which leverages multiplexed protein profiling to generate rich phenotypic maps of disease states.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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