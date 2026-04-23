Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session's volume of 15,884 shares.The stock last traded at $6.8640 and had previously closed at $6.00.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tuniu in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tuniu currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tuniu

Tuniu Stock Up 16.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $814.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuniu stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,564 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu International Limited is a China-based online leisure travel company that operates a comprehensive travel services platform under the brand name Tuniu NASDAQ: TOUR. Headquartered in Nanjing, the company was founded in 2006 and was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in May 2010. Tuniu completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market in December 2014, positioning itself to expand its suite of digital travel offerings and strengthen its strategic partnerships with suppliers and local agencies.

The company's flagship platform, tuniu.com, provides a broad array of travel products and services, including packaged group tours, customized private tours, independent travel solutions, corporate travel management, hotel and resort bookings, air ticketing, cruise vacations and car rentals.

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