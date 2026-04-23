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Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Sees Large Volume Increase - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Tuniu logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume rose about 9% to 17,281 shares and the stock jumped roughly 16.0%, last trading at $6.864 from a prior close of $6.00.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" and MarketBeat's consensus rating for Tuniu is Sell.
  • Despite the sell consensus, hedge fund Jane Street bought a new stake of 50,564 shares (about $31,000) in Q4; the company has a market cap of $814.7M and a P/E of 139.23.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,281 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session's volume of 15,884 shares.The stock last traded at $6.8640 and had previously closed at $6.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tuniu in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tuniu currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tuniu

Tuniu Stock Up 16.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $814.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuniu stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,564 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Tuniu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu International Limited is a China-based online leisure travel company that operates a comprehensive travel services platform under the brand name Tuniu NASDAQ: TOUR. Headquartered in Nanjing, the company was founded in 2006 and was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in May 2010. Tuniu completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market in December 2014, positioning itself to expand its suite of digital travel offerings and strengthen its strategic partnerships with suppliers and local agencies.

The company's flagship platform, tuniu.com, provides a broad array of travel products and services, including packaged group tours, customized private tours, independent travel solutions, corporate travel management, hotel and resort bookings, air ticketing, cruise vacations and car rentals.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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