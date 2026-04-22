Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Tuniu logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) gapped down premarket — the stock closed at $6.51, opened at $6.23 and last traded at $6.42 on a volume of 137,248 shares.
  • Analysts remain negative: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Sell.
  • Institutional activity: Acadian Asset Management boosted its stake by 123.6% to 103,781 shares, roughly 0.09% of the company and valued at about $112,000 per its latest 13F filing.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tuniu.

Shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.23. Tuniu shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 137,248 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tuniu in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOUR

Tuniu Stock Up 1.2%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $771.36 million, a P/E ratio of 131.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR - Free Report) by 123.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,781 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Tuniu worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tuniu

(Get Free Report)

Tuniu International Limited is a China-based online leisure travel company that operates a comprehensive travel services platform under the brand name Tuniu NASDAQ: TOUR. Headquartered in Nanjing, the company was founded in 2006 and was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in May 2010. Tuniu completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market in December 2014, positioning itself to expand its suite of digital travel offerings and strengthen its strategic partnerships with suppliers and local agencies.

The company's flagship platform, tuniu.com, provides a broad array of travel products and services, including packaged group tours, customized private tours, independent travel solutions, corporate travel management, hotel and resort bookings, air ticketing, cruise vacations and car rentals.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tuniu Right Now?

Before you consider Tuniu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tuniu wasn't on the list.

While Tuniu currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines