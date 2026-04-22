Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.23. Tuniu shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 137,248 shares traded.

Get Tuniu alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tuniu in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOUR

Tuniu Stock Up 1.2%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $771.36 million, a P/E ratio of 131.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuniu stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR - Free Report) by 123.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,781 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Tuniu worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tuniu

Tuniu International Limited is a China-based online leisure travel company that operates a comprehensive travel services platform under the brand name Tuniu NASDAQ: TOUR. Headquartered in Nanjing, the company was founded in 2006 and was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in May 2010. Tuniu completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market in December 2014, positioning itself to expand its suite of digital travel offerings and strengthen its strategic partnerships with suppliers and local agencies.

The company's flagship platform, tuniu.com, provides a broad array of travel products and services, including packaged group tours, customized private tours, independent travel solutions, corporate travel management, hotel and resort bookings, air ticketing, cruise vacations and car rentals.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tuniu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tuniu wasn't on the list.

While Tuniu currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here