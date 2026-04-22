Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.6504. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.6510, with a volume of 235,565 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Tuniu in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on TOUR

Tuniu Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuniu stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,564 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu International Limited is a China-based online leisure travel company that operates a comprehensive travel services platform under the brand name Tuniu NASDAQ: TOUR. Headquartered in Nanjing, the company was founded in 2006 and was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in May 2010. Tuniu completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Market in December 2014, positioning itself to expand its suite of digital travel offerings and strengthen its strategic partnerships with suppliers and local agencies.

The company's flagship platform, tuniu.com, provides a broad array of travel products and services, including packaged group tours, customized private tours, independent travel solutions, corporate travel management, hotel and resort bookings, air ticketing, cruise vacations and car rentals.

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