Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Posts Earnings Results

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 7.39%.

Get TKC alerts: Sign Up

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of TKC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.72. 536,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,349. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.02. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 40,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, traded on the NYSE under the symbol TKC, is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Since its founding in 1994 as the country's first GSM operator, Turkcell has expanded its footprint to offer a comprehensive suite of mobile voice, messaging and data services to millions of subscribers. The company has made significant investments in nationwide 4.5G and 5G network infrastructure to deliver high-speed connectivity across both urban centers and rural regions.

In addition to its core mobile offerings, Turkcell provides fixed broadband and fiber-optic services tailored to consumer and enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS wasn't on the list.

While Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here