Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,855,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session's volume of 1,407,514 shares.The stock last traded at $5.6150 and had previously closed at $5.87.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 1,053.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 567,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 518,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 369,107 shares during the period.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, traded on the NYSE under the symbol TKC, is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Since its founding in 1994 as the country's first GSM operator, Turkcell has expanded its footprint to offer a comprehensive suite of mobile voice, messaging and data services to millions of subscribers. The company has made significant investments in nationwide 4.5G and 5G network infrastructure to deliver high-speed connectivity across both urban centers and rural regions.

In addition to its core mobile offerings, Turkcell provides fixed broadband and fiber-optic services tailored to consumer and enterprise customers.

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