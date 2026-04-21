Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.60. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS shares last traded at $6.5450, with a volume of 545,748 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 326.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,495,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,681 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 103.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 827,415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the first quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the fourth quarter worth about $2,888,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, traded on the NYSE under the symbol TKC, is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Since its founding in 1994 as the country's first GSM operator, Turkcell has expanded its footprint to offer a comprehensive suite of mobile voice, messaging and data services to millions of subscribers. The company has made significant investments in nationwide 4.5G and 5G network infrastructure to deliver high-speed connectivity across both urban centers and rural regions.

In addition to its core mobile offerings, Turkcell provides fixed broadband and fiber-optic services tailored to consumer and enterprise customers.

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