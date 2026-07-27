Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,531,839 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 3,745,650 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,984,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 160,213 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the first quarter worth about $358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 51.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 13.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TKC opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, traded on the NYSE under the symbol TKC, is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Since its founding in 1994 as the country's first GSM operator, Turkcell has expanded its footprint to offer a comprehensive suite of mobile voice, messaging and data services to millions of subscribers. The company has made significant investments in nationwide 4.5G and 5G network infrastructure to deliver high-speed connectivity across both urban centers and rural regions.

In addition to its core mobile offerings, Turkcell provides fixed broadband and fiber-optic services tailored to consumer and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Right Now?

Before you consider Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS wasn't on the list.

While Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines