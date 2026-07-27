Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,531,839 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 3,745,650 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,984,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Get TKC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 160,213 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in the first quarter worth about $358,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 51.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 13.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TKC opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, traded on the NYSE under the symbol TKC, is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Since its founding in 1994 as the country's first GSM operator, Turkcell has expanded its footprint to offer a comprehensive suite of mobile voice, messaging and data services to millions of subscribers. The company has made significant investments in nationwide 4.5G and 5G network infrastructure to deliver high-speed connectivity across both urban centers and rural regions.

In addition to its core mobile offerings, Turkcell provides fixed broadband and fiber-optic services tailored to consumer and enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS wasn't on the list.

While Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here