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Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX) to a “hold” rating, adding to a mixed analyst picture for the stock.
  • The broader consensus from MarketBeat now shows an average Hold rating with a $8.00 price target, while D. Boral Capital still has a Buy rating and Weiss Ratings recently improved its view slightly.
  • Turn Therapeutics shares traded at $9.12, above both the consensus price target and its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the company most recently reported a loss of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TTRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Turn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Turn Therapeutics from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TTRX opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $271.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. Turn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Turn Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTRX. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in Turn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Composition Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Turn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Turn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Turn Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a pharmaceutical and medical device development company built around a proprietary platform technology designed to enhance drug performance. Our patented mixing process — commercially referred to as PermaFusion™ (“PermaFusion”) — enables stable suspension of polar, water-soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) in oil-based carriers without the use of emulsifiers. This innovation reduces the quantity of required API inclusion by improving its bioavailability. Reduced API load reduces the likelihood of adverse events.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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