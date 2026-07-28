Go Pro
→ How the JPMorgan $8,000 Gold Call Exposed the Biggest Mistake in Most Retirement Accounts (From Golden Crest Metals) (Ad)tc pixel

Turning Point Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TPB)

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Turning Point Brands logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Turning Point Brands declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share, payable October 9 to shareholders of record on September 18. The annualized dividend is $0.32, representing a 0.4% yield, with the company having increased its dividend for seven consecutive years.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 9.0% and an expected future payout ratio of 14.3% based on projected earnings of $2.24 per share.
  • Turning Point Brands recently exceeded quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $0.76 in EPS versus the $0.68 consensus estimate and $124.28 million in revenue, up 16.8% year over year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Turning Point Brands.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

TPB opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.92. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $115.67 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Turning Point Brands's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc NYSE: TPB is a U.S.-based consumer products company focused on the manufacture, marketing and distribution of smokeless tobacco, vaping and cigar products. Headquartered in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the company serves retail outlets across all 50 states through a direct-store-delivery network and select third-party distributors. Turning Point Brands operates two reporting segments—Smokeless Products and Cigar—and leverages its logistics capabilities to offer a broad portfolio of brands and SKUs.

In its Smokeless Products segment, Turning Point Brands produces moist smokeless tobacco under leading brand names such as Grizzly, Kodiak and Stoker's.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Turning Point Brands Right Now?

Before you consider Turning Point Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Turning Point Brands wasn't on the list.

While Turning Point Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The Pentagon is desperate
The Pentagon is desperate
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
This A.I Revenue Machine Is Growing.. (BNZI)
This A.I Revenue Machine Is Growing.. (BNZI)
From Huge Alerts (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines