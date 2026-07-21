Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.54, but opened at $85.75. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $86.8090, with a volume of 285,000 shares traded.

Get Tutor Perini alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPC

Tutor Perini Trading Up 8.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 2.05. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's payout ratio is 16.33%.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In related news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 149,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,537.60. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tutor Perini, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tutor Perini wasn't on the list.

While Tutor Perini currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here