Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

TPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tutor Perini has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

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Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TPC opened at $84.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 2.11. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The company's 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary G. Smalley bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.24 per share, for a total transaction of $732,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 91,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,699,921.96. This represents a 12.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Arkley bought 8,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.02 per share, for a total transaction of $592,703.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 216,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,824,675.34. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,556,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 42.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,267 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 165.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,530 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 238,933 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,821 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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