Tutor Perini (TPC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.4364 billion for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tutor Perini Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TPC stock opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Tutor Perini's payout ratio is 15.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.50.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary G. Smalley purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.24 per share, for a total transaction of $732,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,921.96. The trade was a 12.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Arkley purchased 10,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.44 per share, with a total value of $796,767.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 208,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,110,984. This represents a 5.57% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,404. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Tutor Perini by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 889,915 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,642,000 after acquiring an additional 433,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 165.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,530 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 238,933 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 397.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,077 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 233,335 shares in the last quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $15,080,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Tutor Perini by 243.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 287,025 shares of the construction company's stock worth $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 203,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company's stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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