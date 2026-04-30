Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Twilio also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

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Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $7.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.17. 5,673,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,756. The business's 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average is $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 779.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $154.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.09.

View Our Latest Report on TWLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $2,096,223.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at $31,418,947.38. This represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $268,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,444.90. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 49,588 shares of company stock worth $6,336,644 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Twilio

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Twilio reported EPS of $1.50 vs. consensus $1.26 and revenue of $1.41B vs. $1.34B, showing stronger top‑line and profitability progress than investors expected. Twilio Announces First-Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat — Twilio reported EPS of $1.50 vs. consensus $1.26 and revenue of $1.41B vs. $1.34B, showing stronger top‑line and profitability progress than investors expected. Positive Sentiment: Big Q2 EPS guide beat — Twilio set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance at $2.50–$2.60 versus a consensus near $1.15, a materially higher profit outlook that drove upside re‑rating. Twilio Announces First-Quarter 2026 Results

Big Q2 EPS guide beat — Twilio set Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance at $2.50–$2.60 versus a consensus near $1.15, a materially higher profit outlook that drove upside re‑rating. Positive Sentiment: FY revenue guidance nudges above estimates — Twilio issued FY2026 revenue guidance around $5.8B vs. street ~ $5.7B, indicating management expects continued revenue momentum. MarketBeat TWLO Summary

FY revenue guidance nudges above estimates — Twilio issued FY2026 revenue guidance around $5.8B vs. street ~ $5.7B, indicating management expects continued revenue momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 revenue guidance in line — Management guided Q2 revenue roughly $1.4B, essentially matching consensus, so upside is driven more by higher EPS/margin expectations than revenue surprises. MarketBeat TWLO Summary

Q2 revenue guidance in line — Management guided Q2 revenue roughly $1.4B, essentially matching consensus, so upside is driven more by higher EPS/margin expectations than revenue surprises. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — The company posted a press release and slide deck for Q1 results, useful for digging into product mix, margin drivers, and guidance assumptions. Q1 Press Release / Slide Deck

Investor materials available — The company posted a press release and slide deck for Q1 results, useful for digging into product mix, margin drivers, and guidance assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Margins still modest — Despite the EPS beat, net margin remains low (~0.7%) and ROE is modest (3.9%), leaving room for investor scrutiny on sustainability of profit gains. MarketBeat TWLO Summary

Margins still modest — Despite the EPS beat, net margin remains low (~0.7%) and ROE is modest (3.9%), leaving room for investor scrutiny on sustainability of profit gains. Negative Sentiment: High valuation — Trailing P/E is elevated (reported ~780x), so much of the positive reaction depends on continued execution and margin improvement; disappointment could lead to sharp reversals. MarketBeat TWLO Summary

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900,551 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,494,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,105,000 after buying an additional 1,391,013 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 533.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 730,300 shares of the technology company's stock worth $90,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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