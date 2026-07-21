Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Down 5.4% - Should You Sell?

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $194.05 and last traded at $194.0870. 713,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,489,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.24.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Twilio's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $1,751,907.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,540,601.32. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 23.5% during the second quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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