Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the company's previous close.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.41.

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Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $207.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.29, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $202.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.26. Twilio has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total transaction of $10,415,989.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,168,314.95. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,805,780 shares of company stock valued at $342,166,703 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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