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Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Two Harbors Investments logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada raised Two Harbors Investments’ price target to $12 from $11 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating, implying about 0.79% downside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with the stock carrying an overall “Hold” rating and an average price target of $12.60; recent targets range from $12 to $13.
  • Two Harbors reported quarterly EPS of $0.34, exceeding the $0.21 consensus estimate, while hedge funds and other institutions own approximately 64.19% of the company’s shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.79% from the company's previous close.

TWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Two Harbors Investments from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TWO

Two Harbors Investments Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE TWO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 113,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.03. Two Harbors Investments has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $225.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 87.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,621,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,564,418 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 464,929 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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