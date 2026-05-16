Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $468.5333.

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $311.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $337.29 and its 200 day moving average is $394.89. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $283.71 and a twelve month high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew D. Teed acquired 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $309.91 per share, with a total value of $495,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,119.38. The trade was a 45.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 5,174 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.93, for a total value of $1,914,017.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,868,437.22. The trade was a 40.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,721 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,963,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 32.7% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 31.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 59.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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