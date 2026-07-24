Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Guggenheim

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $470.47.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

TYL opened at $288.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.20 and a 200-day moving average of $339.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $270.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $660,089,000 after purchasing an additional 43,421 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 111,702 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $921,035,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,571 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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