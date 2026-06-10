Tyler Technologies' (TYL) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $420.00 price target on the technology company's stock. BTIG Research's target price points to a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $335.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.87.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TYL opened at $308.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $324.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.12. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $283.71 and a 52-week high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total value of $567,003.36. Following the sale, the director owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. This trade represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 103 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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