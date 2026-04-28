Tyler Technologies' (TYL) "Market Outperform" Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reiterated by research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Citizens Jmp's target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.00% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TYL. Weiss Ratings lowered Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $335.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $466.29.

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Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:TYL traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.46. 60,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $283.71 and a 1-year high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.53%.Tyler Technologies's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa acquired 610 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $325.08 per share, for a total transaction of $198,298.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $365,064.84. The trade was a 118.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total value of $567,003.36. Following the sale, the director owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,298 shares of company stock worth $2,658,721. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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