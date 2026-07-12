Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYRA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

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Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,867,000 after purchasing an additional 955,147 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company's stock worth $47,216,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,818 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,337,000 after buying an additional 923,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 118,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 5AM Venture Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC now owns 1,029,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company's stock.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 998,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,203. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences NASDAQ: TYRA is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

Further Reading

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