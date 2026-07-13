U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $67.8810, with a volume of 8568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.35.

Get U-Haul alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U-Haul from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Report on U-Haul

U-Haul Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.58 and a beta of 1.11.

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. U-Haul had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding Company will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U-Haul

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 4th quarter valued at $5,182,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in U-Haul by 108.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 157,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in U-Haul by 64.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 174,120 shares of the company's stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in U-Haul by 167.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 95,393 shares of the company's stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 59,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in U-Haul by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 41,599 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U-Haul

U-Haul NYSE: UHAL is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions in North America. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that includes the rental of trucks, trailers and towing equipment, as well as portable moving containers known as U-Box. In addition to vehicle rentals, U-Haul supplies customers with moving essentials such as boxes, packing materials and hitch installations, ensuring an integrated moving experience. The company also operates self-storage facilities under the U-Haul Storage brand, catering to both short-term and long-term needs.

Founded in 1945 by Leonard Shoen in Ridgefield, Washington, U-Haul has expanded its footprint through a mix of corporate-owned centers and independent dealer locations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U-Haul, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U-Haul wasn't on the list.

While U-Haul currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here