U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of U-Haul in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.00.

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View Our Latest Research Report on U-Haul

U-Haul Stock Performance

UHAL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 166,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,050. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.75. U-Haul has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $68.25.

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. U-Haul had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that U-Haul will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in U-Haul during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the third quarter worth $218,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U-Haul

U-Haul NYSE: UHAL is a leading provider of do-it-yourself moving and storage solutions in North America. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that includes the rental of trucks, trailers and towing equipment, as well as portable moving containers known as U-Box. In addition to vehicle rentals, U-Haul supplies customers with moving essentials such as boxes, packing materials and hitch installations, ensuring an integrated moving experience. The company also operates self-storage facilities under the U-Haul Storage brand, catering to both short-term and long-term needs.

Founded in 1945 by Leonard Shoen in Ridgefield, Washington, U-Haul has expanded its footprint through a mix of corporate-owned centers and independent dealer locations.

Further Reading

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