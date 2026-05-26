Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $107.00 target price on the ride-sharing company's stock. DA Davidson's target price indicates a potential upside of 48.65% from the company's previous close.

UBER has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

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Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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