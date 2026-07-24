Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.60 and last traded at $66.3450, with a volume of 10804546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.91.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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