Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 4.2% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) fell 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.56 and last traded at $66.0030. Approximately 27,492,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 19,373,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.91.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 4.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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