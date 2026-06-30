Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 4.7% - Here's Why

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.82 and last traded at $71.9510. Approximately 27,526,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 19,929,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 64,899 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,152,795 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $370,641,000 after buying an additional 985,989 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 99.5% during the first quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 32,144 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Finally, Positano Wealth Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here