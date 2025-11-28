Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 2.2% - Here's Why

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.62 and last traded at $87.58. 9,062,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 20,647,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.66.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $287,812.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 174,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,037,833.50. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 36,683 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here