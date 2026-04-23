Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.75 and last traded at $74.7280. Approximately 18,631,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 19,150,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Melius Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.14.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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