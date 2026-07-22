Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 1.6% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.96 and last traded at $70.3910. Approximately 14,412,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 19,308,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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