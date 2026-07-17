Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 2% - What's Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.72 and last traded at $72.5520. 18,014,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 19,430,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.04.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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