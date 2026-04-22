Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 2.1% - What's Next?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.10 and last traded at $75.6530. Approximately 13,705,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 19,119,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.26.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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