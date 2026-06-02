Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 2.9% - Should You Sell?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.33 and last traded at $71.7070. Approximately 24,074,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 20,052,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.8860.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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