Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading 2.1% Higher - Still a Buy?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.95 and last traded at $76.2150. 14,132,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 19,009,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" on UBER and set a $125 price target — signaling strong analyst conviction and a sizable upside versus the current price, which can attract momentum buyers and institutions. Guggenheim Rating

Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" on UBER and set a $125 price target — signaling strong analyst conviction and a sizable upside versus the current price, which can attract momentum buyers and institutions. Positive Sentiment: Uber expanded its global partnership with Block/Square to streamline restaurant operations and broaden payments integration for Uber Eats — a revenue and margin tailwind through deeper merchant penetration and merchant services revenue. Uber, Block Expand Global Partnership

Uber expanded its global partnership with Block/Square to streamline restaurant operations and broaden payments integration for Uber Eats — a revenue and margin tailwind through deeper merchant penetration and merchant services revenue. Positive Sentiment: High-profile investors: Bill Ackman holds a large stake in Uber (reported alongside other big AI bets), which can boost investor confidence and signal long-term conviction among influential active managers. Ackman Stakes

High-profile investors: Bill Ackman holds a large stake in Uber (reported alongside other big AI bets), which can boost investor confidence and signal long-term conviction among influential active managers. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech/M&A headlines — for example, China blocking Meta’s Manus deal — create a mixed regulatory backdrop for cross-border AI deals; not directly tied to Uber but keeps regulatory risk top of mind for tech investors. China Blocks Meta Acquisition

Broader tech/M&A headlines — for example, China blocking Meta’s Manus deal — create a mixed regulatory backdrop for cross-border AI deals; not directly tied to Uber but keeps regulatory risk top of mind for tech investors. Neutral Sentiment: Contextual/legacy items (historical wins like Google’s early Uber stake, and unrelated sector moves like Lucid’s drop) offer background color but are unlikely to move Uber’s stock materially today. Google/Uber Historical Note

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp raised Uber Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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