Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as low as $71.86 and last traded at $72.3750. Approximately 15,403,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 19,793,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.43.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.49.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber still has support from Wall Street, with Wells Fargo trimming its price target only modestly to $100 from $102 while keeping an overweight rating, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels.

Uber still has support from Wall Street, with Wells Fargo trimming its price target only modestly to $100 from $102 while keeping an overweight rating, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with one report noting Uber continues to carry a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help limit downside sentiment.

Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with one report noting Uber continues to carry a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help limit downside sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Uber announced a strategic partnership with Stellantis and Wayve to explore Level 4 autonomous robotaxis, reinforcing its long-term autonomous driving ambitions and potentially adding a future growth narrative. Stellantis (STLA) Makes a Bold Autonomous Driving Move With Uber and Wayve

Uber announced a strategic partnership with Stellantis and Wayve to explore Level 4 autonomous robotaxis, reinforcing its long-term autonomous driving ambitions and potentially adding a future growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stepped down from Grab’s board, but the reports say Uber’s stake in Grab was unchanged, so the market impact appears limited.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stepped down from Grab’s board, but the reports say Uber’s stake in Grab was unchanged, so the market impact appears limited. Neutral Sentiment: Sector news was mixed, which does little to provide a clear tailwind for Uber shares.

Sector news was mixed, which does little to provide a clear tailwind for Uber shares. Negative Sentiment: Uber reportedly paused most of its planned European food delivery expansion, including multiple market launches, as it shifts focus to other priorities and pursues a possible Delivery Hero deal, raising questions about near-term growth execution. Uber stalls European food delivery push as it pursues Delivery Hero takeover

Uber reportedly paused most of its planned European food delivery expansion, including multiple market launches, as it shifts focus to other priorities and pursues a possible Delivery Hero deal, raising questions about near-term growth execution. Negative Sentiment: New coverage highlighting a study that found Uber’s insurance charges and related fees varied widely across similar rides could keep pressure on the stock by renewing scrutiny of pricing consistency and operational transparency.

New coverage highlighting a study that found Uber’s insurance charges and related fees varied widely across similar rides could keep pressure on the stock by renewing scrutiny of pricing consistency and operational transparency. Negative Sentiment: Additional articles questioned Uber’s Europe expansion strategy and highlighted possible delays, adding to concerns about growth in a key international market.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $45,280,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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