Uber Technologies' (UBER) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the ride-sharing company's stock. Guggenheim's target price indicates a potential upside of 67.42% from the stock's previous close.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $74.66 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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