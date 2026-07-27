UBS Group Boosts Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Price Target to $155.00

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.00.

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Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.14. 426,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.31. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $131.04. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 9.27%.The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In related news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $46,076.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,177.71. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

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