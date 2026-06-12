UBS Group Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $225.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the software company's stock. UBS Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Dbs Bank lowered Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $290.19.

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Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $13.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,686,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,942. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average of $279.13. Adobe has a 12 month low of $196.90 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Adobe by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock valued at $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock valued at $61,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock valued at $75,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the software company's stock worth $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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