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UBS Group Cuts Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $14.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Ford Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • UBS cut price target to $14 (from $15) but kept a "buy" rating, while MarketBeat's consensus remains a Hold with an average target of $13.66.
  • Q1 EPS beat: Ford reported $0.66 EPS vs. $0.22 expected, largely boosted by an approximately $1.3 billion tariff refund that let management raise guidance, though EV‑unit losses and rising material costs raise durability concerns.
  • Shares traded near $12.09 (market cap ~$48.2B) with UBS's $14 target implying about a 15.85% upside, and insider William Clay Ford Jr. purchased 140,000 shares earlier this year.
  • Interested in Ford Motor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the auto manufacturer's stock. UBS Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 80,182,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,640,629. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.70. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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Analyst Recommendations for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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